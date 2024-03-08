Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 47,303 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $22.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

