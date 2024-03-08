Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Acquires Shares of 23,613 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IUSV stock opened at $88.08 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $88.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

