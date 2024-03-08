CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

CPI Card Group Price Performance

Shares of PMTS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,499. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on CPI Card Group in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

