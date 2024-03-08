Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ COST traded down $45.59 on Friday, reaching $740.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.53. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $466.80 and a 12 month high of $787.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total transaction of $1,043,258.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $663.29.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

