CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CoStar Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,173,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,234,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.