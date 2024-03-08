Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 51,166.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,375 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.82. 191,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,734. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

