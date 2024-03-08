Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $3.89 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

