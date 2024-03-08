Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0074 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0072849.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $3.89 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
