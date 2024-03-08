ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 271.60 ($3.45) and last traded at GBX 265.60 ($3.37), with a volume of 887856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.40 ($3.20).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.02. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16,666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CTEC. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 323 ($4.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.17 ($3.90).

ConvaTec Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.12. The company has a market cap of £5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,186.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.54.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

