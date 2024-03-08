Contrasting Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) and Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sanchez Energy and Viper Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Viper Energy has a consensus target price of $37.58, suggesting a potential upside of 7.38%.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Viper Energy $827.70 million 7.48 $200.09 million $2.70 12.96

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Viper Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Viper Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Viper Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Viper Energy 24.17% 8.29% 6.24%

Volatility & Risk

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viper Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc. owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc. in November 2023. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

