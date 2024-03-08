Contrasting DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group 12.33% 2.39% 0.79% Dundee N/A -1.80% -1.33%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.50 billion 1.96 $185.28 million $0.49 36.82 Dundee $6.66 million 8.43 $13.16 million ($0.12) -5.28

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Dundee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DigitalBridge Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DigitalBridge Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DigitalBridge Group and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.79, suggesting a potential upside of 26.31%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Dundee on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada with additional office in Vancouver, Canada.

