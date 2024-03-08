Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $703.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conduent by 31.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

