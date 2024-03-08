Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Comstock Resources stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.