comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. comScore has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in comScore by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 25.7% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in comScore by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 180,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,943,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 207,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

