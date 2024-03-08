Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPSI. TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $133.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.62. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

