CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $8.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CompoSecure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $5.92 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Quarry LP bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 485.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

