Comparing Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) & Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -116.18% -589.24% -58.66% Theratechnologies -29.30% N/A -33.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

54.4% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus price target of $14.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.86%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Theratechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $51.49 million 16.00 -$71.04 million ($1.14) -9.10 Theratechnologies $81.76 million 0.37 -$23.96 million ($0.95) -1.33

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theratechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Theratechnologies beats Ocular Therapeutix on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients. Its pipeline products include F8 Formulation for the treatment of lipodystrophy in people living with HIV; and TH1902, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of various solid tumors, including HR+ breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, melanoma, thyroid cancer, small cell lung cancer, and prostate cancer. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

