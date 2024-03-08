Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $41.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

