Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the January 31st total of 266,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.72% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ADD opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.