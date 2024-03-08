Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN COHN opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Free Report ) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.