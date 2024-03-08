Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CVLY stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $25.88.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.25%. Analysts expect that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 666.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 657.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2,162.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Featured Stories

