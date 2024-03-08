Clarkson (LON:CKN) Given New GBX 4,500 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 4,325 ($54.89) to GBX 4,500 ($57.11) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Clarkson Trading Up 0.3 %

CKN stock opened at GBX 3,870 ($49.12) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,505.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,047.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,392.09 and a beta of 1.16. Clarkson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,500 ($31.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,969.40 ($50.38).

Get Clarkson alerts:

Clarkson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Clarkson’s payout ratio is presently 3,381.29%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.