Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CZWI opened at $12.06 on Monday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

