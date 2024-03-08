Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ciena updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.84 on Friday. Ciena has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $3,833,044.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,006 shares in the company, valued at $22,942,964.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Systematic Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after buying an additional 86,986 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.