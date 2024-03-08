Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIEN. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,926,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

