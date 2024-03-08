Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.71.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.36. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.03. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $106.45 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.05 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

