Christopher D. Boone Sells 204 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cable One Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $442.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $511.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.60.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 4.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 10.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

