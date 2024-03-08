Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark downgraded Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.19.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHR opened at C$2.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$392.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.38. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 6.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

