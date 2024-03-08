Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Increased to $219.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.30.

CHRD opened at $162.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.03. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

