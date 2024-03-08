Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.1 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,691.79 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,502.25 and a 12 month high of $2,733.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,463.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,177.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

