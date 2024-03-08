Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CAO Stacy Bowman Sells 604 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) CAO Stacy Bowman sold 604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $10,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,235.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Stacy Bowman sold 1,120 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $19,824.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.78 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Chewy by 104.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Stories

