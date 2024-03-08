Chemours’ (CC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chemours from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get Chemours alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Shares of CC stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75. Chemours has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently -48.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Chemours by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Chemours by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.