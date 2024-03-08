Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $90.00 at Wedbush

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Price Performance

CELH opened at $89.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.49. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Celsius by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Celsius by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.