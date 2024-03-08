Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

FUN opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

