CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,696,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 179,058 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.00% of CDW worth $1,351,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.06. 53,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,178. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.