CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Suzana Furtado Sells 250 Shares

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Suzana Furtado sold 250 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.02, for a total transaction of C$17,255.95.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCL.B stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$60.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.52. The stock has a market cap of C$12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of C$52.82 and a 12-month high of C$73.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCL.B. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.80.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

