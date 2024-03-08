CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barclays raised their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
CCCS opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.61. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $13.41.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
