CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CBFV has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth $233,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

