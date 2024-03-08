Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance
RNAC stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cartesian Therapeutics
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.