Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cartesian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.59. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

