Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.54

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 60665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $831.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 87.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 263,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 78,206 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 15.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

