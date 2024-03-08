Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 873,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 443,636 shares.The stock last traded at $24.21 and had previously closed at $24.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Capital Southwest by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Capital Southwest by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.