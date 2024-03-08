Cantor Fitzgerald Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLB. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.52. GitLab has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.