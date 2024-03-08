Cantor Fitzgerald Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $70.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLB. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.40.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
