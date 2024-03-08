Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. UBS Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.22.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $83.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 910,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,027,000 after acquiring an additional 47,491 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 112.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,901,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,038,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

