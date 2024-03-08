Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FROG. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.75.

JFrog stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.59.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,436,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,987,300 shares in the company, valued at $218,892,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,459 shares of company stock worth $28,364,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,086,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in JFrog by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in JFrog by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

