Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Lifted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 214,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE CNQ opened at $72.12 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.774 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

