Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 27,668 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Canadian National Railway worth $38,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 397.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $1,352,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after acquiring an additional 97,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.71. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.