Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.40% of Camden Property Trust worth $40,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $98.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,283,641.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

