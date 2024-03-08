Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

