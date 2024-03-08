Calian Group Ltd. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Calian Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CGY. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Calian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

CGY opened at C$58.94 on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.