Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cadence Bank worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $2,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADE. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Monday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE opened at $28.01 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

