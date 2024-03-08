Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays started coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

